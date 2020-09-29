Aparna to work in film 'Antoshtikriya'

Aparna Ghosh



Popular actress of two screens is Aparna Ghosh. During this time, she is busy with TV dramas. However, the actress is going to work in the film again next month. The name of the movie is 'Antoshtikriya'.Aparna shot this movie one day at the end of last year. Then the work of this movie stopped. If all goes well, Aparna will be in front of the camera again for this movie next month.





Hosne Mubarak Rumi is directing the movie based on the story of Abdul Mannan. Aparna said, "I am preparing for the shooting of this film which is being aided with government grant. There are plans to start shooting from October 10. If all goes well, I hope I can give the audience a good production once again."





The latest movie starring Aparna has been released is 'Gondi'. What are Aparna's thoughts on her movie career? The actress, popularly known for 'Bhubon Majhi ', said, "I want to work regularly in films. But our film is not like before. The number of pictures made is also less. Besides, the situation in Corona has gotten worse."





Web series have become a new medium of entertainment in recent times. This actress is also working in this. In the meantime, she has completed a web series titled 'Sundori'. Regarding web series, Aparna said, "Web series is a new medium of entertainment. I don't mind doing something good if I am offered. Discussion-criticism is existent in all medias. But we have to focus on the good."

