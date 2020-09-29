'Sheikh Hasina now a world leader'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not only the leader of Bangladesh but a world leader, said Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury.She was addressing a roundtable on Monday via online as the chief guest marking the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Hasumonir Pathshala, a library and research-oriented sociocultural institution, organised the event titled 'Sheikh Hasina: Dream, Struggle and Pursuit' at the National Museum in capital's Shahbagh area.





Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said, "Sheikh Hasina's name ranks at the top among the powerful leaders of the world. Now the world community praises Sheikh Hasina for her strategic leadership. We see a rare combination of many qualities in her. "





"Now, Bangladesh is a surprising role model of the world under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Our people always stand with her," she said urging people to strengthen PM's hand to build a prosperous country," she further said.

Leave Your Comments