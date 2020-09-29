'Bangladesh capable of overcoming all hurdles'





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the people of Bangladesh have the capability to overcome all hurdles.She said this while addressing the regular cabinet meeting on Monday, virtually joining from her official residence Ganabhaban after her cabinet colleagues wished her on her birthday.





The premier said, "We are taking the country forward with cooperation from all. I thank the people of the country (in this regard). We could have done much more if coronavirus hadn't emerged. However, the people of Bangladesh have the capability to overcome all hurdles, whatever those are," she said.





Sheikh Hasina said she is giving it her all to turn the country into "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."Above all, I thought I have to do something for the country and the people that my father had loved so passionately. His dream must not remain unfulfilled," she said.





Expressing gratitude to the people of the country, Sheikh Hasina said, "I seek your blessings so that I can live with honor throughout my life and the people of the country can be benefitted by me and prosper."





Leave Your Comments