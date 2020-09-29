Covid-19 pandemic hitting women hard, says UN survey









Most nations are failing to provide enough social and economic protection for women since the Covid-19 pandemic, two UN agencies said on Monday, reports Xinhua.





Tracking of government policies around the world since the Covid-19 outbreak shows that the pandemic is “hitting women hard”.





The Covid-19 Global Response Tracker from UN Women and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) found not enough is being done to protect women and girls from the economic and social fallouts caused by the pandemic.





The survey says women have often become victims of domestic violence “locked down with their abusers, as unpaid caregivers in families and communities, and as workers in jobs that lack social protection”, said executive director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, reports UN News.





Lacking support





The survey signals that one-fifth of the 206 countries analysed, or 42 States, had no gender-sensitive measures in place to respond to the pandemic. And only 25 countries have introduced measures aimed at tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG), support unpaid care and strengthen women’s economic security.





These may include helplines, shelters or legal support to counter the surge in violence; cash transfers directly targeted at women; or childcare services and paid sick leave.





“The Covid-19 crisis provides an opportunity for countries to transform the existing economic models towards a renewed social contract that prioritizes social justice and gender equality,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.





“This new gender response tracker can help accelerate policy reform by guiding on gaps in national efforts and funding and highlighting best practices.”





Breakdown





Across 135 countries, the tracker identified 704 measures to prevent and/or respond to VAWG. Of these, 63 percent focused on strengthening essential services, such as shelters, helplines and other reporting mechanisms.





However, only 48 countries, less than a quarter of those analyzed, treated VAWG-related services as an integral part of their national and local Covid-19 response plans – with very few adequately funding these measures.





At the same time, social protection, care crisis and jobs response have been largely blind to women’s needs, with only 177 measures in 85 countries explicitly aimed at strengthening women’s economic security, and just 60 taking action to support unpaid care and strengthen care services for children, older persons or persons with disabilities.





Varying responses





The tracker also shows that gender actions vary widely across countries and regions.





According to the analysis, Europe is leading the response on addressing VAWG and unpaid care – accounting for almost 32 per cent of all violence measures and 49 percent of all unpaid care measures.





Meanwhile, the USA has the largest number of measures aimed at strengthening women’s economic security, followed by Africa.





“The Global Tracker supports governments in making the right policy decisions by sharing good practices and monitoring progress in care policies and measures to address violence against women,” said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

