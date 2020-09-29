Soriano double helps Bologna see off Parma





Roberto Soriano scored twice and set up a third as Bologna got their first win of the Serie A season on Monday, 4-1 against local rivals Parma.





Soriano headed in the first after quarter of an hour in Emilia-Romagna, with his second 14 minutes later taking a slight deflection.





Soriano then set up Andreas Skov Olsen for the third 10 minutes after the break.





Scottish teenager Aaron Hickey made his debut for Bologna four days after signing from Hearts, and the 18-year-old left-back made an impressive start in the Bologna defence.





Hernani hit back with Parma's first goal this season in the 67th minute after Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski cleared straight to Gaston Brugman, who send it through for the Brazilian to finish off.





Parma played the final 14 minutes a man down after defender Simone Iacoponi was sent off for fouling Rodrigo Palacio.





Argentine forward Palacio grabbed a fourth in injury time to leave Parma's new American owner Kyle Krause winless and bottom of the table after two games.





Napoli are top of Serie A table following two straight wins including Sunday's 6-0 hammering of Genoa.





Champions Juventus are fourth with four points after being held 2-2 at Roma on Sunday, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals.--AFP

