New rules in Netherlands to cope with virus surge





Many residents in the Netherlands will, for the first time, be advised to wear a face mask in shops as the country introduces a range of measures to control a second coronavirus wave.





Compared to its neighbours, the Netherlands had largely avoided strict restrictions until now.





This week nearly 3,000 infections daily are being recorded in the nation of 17 million people.





The new measures will start on Tuesday and last for at least three weeks.





"We are doing our best, but the virus is doing better," Health Minister Hugo de Jong admitted on Monday.





In a televised press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte explained that the situation in the country's three largest cities - Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague - had become "serious" and required urgent action.





From Tuesday people should avoid non-essential travel between the three cities, he said.





Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 22:00 - a move that echoes other European countries including the UK, Spain and France which have introduced similar earlier closing times.





People will be advised to work from home; social gatherings inside people's homes must not exceed three people, and fans will no longer be allowed to attend sports events.





Mask-wearing was already compulsory on public transport, but the Dutch government had so far avoided suggesting customers wear one inside shops.





The new measures advise that shoppers in the three largest cities should cover their face from Tuesday. Shops will be allowed to deny entry to those who do not wear a mask.





"Naturally these measures will have negative economic consequences," the prime minister said. "But allowing the virus to flare up would have even bigger consequences, including damage to the economy."





On Monday the National Institute for Health reported 2,914 new cases, after the country broke its record for new infections on Sunday with 2,995 cases.





Earlier in the year the Dutch government adopted a strategy of "intelligent lockdown" that avoided strict national restrictions and did not shut down as much of public life as in many other countries.





At the time Mr Rutte described the Netherlands as a "grown-up country" where people were glad to be "treated as adults".

