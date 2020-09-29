MC College gang-rape: 3 others put on 5-day remand









A Sylhet court on Tuesday placed three other accused on a 5-day remand each in a case filed in connection with Friday’s gang-rape in MC College.





Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate court no-2 passed the order when police produced them before the court seeking a seven-day remand, said Khokon Kumar Dutta, assistant public prosecutor of the court.





Those remanded are Mahbubur Rahman Rony, an accused in the case and two suspects- Rajon and Ainuddin.





Earlier on Monday, the court placed Saifur Rahman Saifur, Arjun Lashkar and Robiul Islam, on a 5-day each remand in the case.





A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.





After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband filed a case at Shahporan Police Station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.

Leave Your Comments