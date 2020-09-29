JMI chairman Razzak held over graft in supplying N-95 masks









The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Md Abdur Razzak, chairman of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, over allegations of corruption in supplying N-95 masks to some government hospitals.





Confirming that matter, ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said on Tuesday that a team of ACC arrested him from Segun Bagicha area in the capital.





On July 8, the ACC interrogated two businessmen including Razzak over alleged graft in supplying poor quality mask and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).





A team led by Mir Mohammad Zainul Abedin Sebly, ACC director and head of the enquiry team, quizzed them from 10am to 4pm at its Segunbagicha office in the capital.





On July 1, ACC summoned five businessmen for interrogation over the graft allegation.





On April 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a committee to investigate the allegations of providing low-quality products including N-95 masks to some government hospitals.





Physicians of some government hospitals, including Mugda General Hospital, complained of receiving low-quality masks.

