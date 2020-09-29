Chattogram schoolgirl rape: Prime suspect held





Police arrested the prime suspect in a case over rape of a schoolgirl from Patenga in Chattogram early Tuesday.





The arrestee was identified as Chandu Mia, a resident of Agrabad CDA Residential area.





Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Double Mooring Police Station, said police arrested Chandu Mia from Patenga area early in the morning.





Besides, police also arrested Nuri Akter, 20 and her husband Mohammad Antar, 22 for their alleged involvement in the incident.





On September 27, the victim went to her uncle’s house in Agrabad CDA area and later she visited her friend’s house Nuri Akter.





When the victim reached the house of Nuri Akter, Chandu Mia, house owner of Nuri, violated the girl with the help of Nuri and Nuri’s husband Antar in the night.





Later, victim’s family filed a case in this connection.

