2 killed in Satkhira road crash









Two people were killed and three others injured following a collision between a motorbike and a trolley on Satkhira-Jashore highway in Madhabkathi area on Tuesday morning.





The deceased were identified as Rakibur Rahman, 24, son of Mofabbar Ali and Mukhlesur Rahman, son of Amjad Ali, residents of Satkhira district town.





Mostafizur Rahman, sub-inspector of Satkhira Sadar police station, said that the accident took place around 10am when the trolley hit the motorcycle, leaving two motorcyclists dead on the spot and three others injured.





On information, police recovered the bodies.





They also seized the trolley.

