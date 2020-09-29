Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1,488 new cases, 26 deaths









Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached 362,043 on Tuesday after the health authorities recorded 1,488 news cases in 24 hours until Tuesday morning.





Twenty-six new deaths were also recorded during the period, taking total fatalities up to 5,219.





The mortality rate in Bangladesh is still 1.44 percent while the recovery rate is 75.6 percent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





During the period, 1,625 patients made recovery, taking the number of total recoveries to 273,698.





Currently, there are 83,052 active cases in the country.





Since March, country’s RT-PCR labs have tested 1,934,251 samples. Among 12,869 samples tested during the period 18.72 percent have turned out to be positive.





Bangladesh is seeing 2125.83 infections, 1,607.09 recoveries per million while 30.64 are dying against the same number.





Of the total victims, 4,039 are men and 1,180 are women.





So far, 2,607 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,073 in Chattogram, 341 in Rajshahi, 435 in Khulna, 187 in Barishal, 230 in Sylhet, 237 in Rangpur and 109 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 15,222 people are now in isolation and 43,846 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

