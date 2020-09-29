Awareness meeting on Vitamin A Plus campaign held

A meeting on 'Awareness and Planning about Vitamin A Plus Campaign-2020' was held on Tuesday in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.





The meeting was held in the office of upazila health complex in the morning.





It was informed in the meeting that in the second round of National Vitamin A Plus Campaign-2020 on October 4, children aged between six to12 months will be given blue capsules while children aged between one to five years will be given red capsules. Some 53,304 children will be given capsules in the upazila.





Chaired by Upazila Health Complex Officer Dr Md Noman Mia, the meeting was addressed by Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Anas Ibn Malek.





Upazila Family Planning Officer Md Suman Mia, Upazila Medical Technologist Al Amin, Upazila Reporters’ Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Sub Inspector (SI) Zakir Hossain were also present at the meeting. Family planning field workers also attended the function.





Urging all to work together to make the campaign successful, RMO Dr Anas Ibn Malek highlighted the important aspects on Vitamin A Plus.

