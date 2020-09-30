We had no sense of survival in Hitler's concentration camp: Elisabeth Masur

Elisabeth Masur





Elisabeth Kishchinovsky Masur was born in 1926 in a small village in former Czechoslovakia to a Jewish family. She was captured by the Nazis during the Second World War in 1943; kept confined in the infamous Auschwitz camp in Poland, before being released in 1945. Elisabeth Masur is one of the few living survivors of the brutal Nazi-led genocide and persecution. December 9th is observed as the International Day of Genocide by the United Nations. This interview of Elisabeth is a living testimony of the most horrific genocides of Second World War. Although Elisabeth's memory has faded with age, she has clearly responded to almost all the queries during the interview. She talked about her childhood, anti-Semitism, her impression about the society in the 1940s, the pre-war world as she saw it, her captivity and torture in Auschwitz, and her post-war life.





Sabbir: Tell us about your childhood memories before the start of the Second World War, anything that makes you feel good.







Elisabeth: I can't really tell you what it means to have happy memories. There is no such thing as a happy memory in my childhood. Everything I had in my childhood and adolescence had been like a nightmare. Even before the war started, our lives were going through turmoil. The poison of anti-Semitism was spreading everywhere. I was born in a village in former Czechoslovakia, amidst the hatred and animosity in society. We were five siblings and our parents were there too. My brother Emerish Roth is the eldest of five siblings. Then sister Edith, me and my two younger sisters. My father was injured during the First World War and could not work. The siblings could not do much to meet the financial needs of the family. That was just not possible. The part of Czechoslovakia where we lived was originally a small village in Hungary. That's why at home we spoke Hungarian, but I went to Czechoslovakian school.





Sabbir: How old were you when you were brought to Auschwitz?





Elisabeth: I was sixteen years and six months old then. I celebrated my seventeenth birthday in Auschwitz in December of that year. I had some friends in the camp. We came from the same village. We slept in small camp-beds for three in the camps. Due to the lack of space in the beds, everyone would lie on one side so that we would not fall down. If one turned to another side in sleep, the other two had to turn in the same direction. This parade-like movement became a habit even if we are asleep.







Anyway, my friends decided to celebrate my seventeenth birthday at the camp. That evening we pretended to be happy. We sang together. That day I received the most precious gift of my life from those friends. They gave me an extra slice of bread as a birthday present, with which I have not been able to compare anything even today. To this day, I have not been able to find anything comparable to the pain and agony of hunger we endured every moment. Hungry prisoners fighting for food was a common scenario in the concentration camps.







Sabbir: When were you released?





Elisabeth: In May 1945, when I was seventeen years and six months old. I celebrated my 18th birthday in Sweden.

Sabbir: Your older brother Emerich is still alive. Tell me what happened to your father, mother and the other three sisters.





Elisabeth: We didn't know where we were being taken after we were picked up by train from the village. I just realized that something terrible was going to happen. When we got off the train, we saw Auschwitz; the labour camp, and the crematorium. We were very scared. They divided us into different groups. My sister Edith and I were in one group, my mother and two younger sisters in the other. I didn't see my elder brother and father anywhere at that time. They too were probably in a different group. I was able to say goodbye to my mother and younger sister just by shaking hands. Then I lost them. I never saw them again.





The "Death March" was the most horrific of all the tortures. Many fell face down while walking non-stop during Death March. This was a walk for death, a walk without any purpose except for dying, and a walk that never seemed to end. One day during the Death March, my elder brother Emerich could no longer stay with my ill father and was forced to leave him on the road. We never found our father after that.







The death of my older sister Edith was the biggest tragedy of my life. I will never forget her death and I will never forgive myself for it. One day, Edith became seriously ill and was taken to another location inside the concentration camp to be separated from the healthy prisoners. In the camp they used to separate someone to speed up the death of the ill prisoner. When my sister was taken away by the soldiers, I followed her. Observing the situation there, I ran away in fear. I ran away that day. I left my helpless sister on the brink of death. Since then I have never been able to forgive myself. And, probably I never will.







Sabbir: Could you please give a picture of the prison camp from morning to night







Elisabeth: There's a lot I don't remember now. It is not possible to say many things. Almost every day we were taken to the open field. There we would mow the lawn from morning to evening and weed out the field. Another day we might be working in a factory, sometimes nailing with the hammer and putting screws on different machines. Sometimes it left blisters on our hands. Our whole body often got numb. But we could not say anything. German women there were of a violent nature. They were mercilessly brutal. They hated us. In addition to bad behavior, physical abuse was a common thing. One day, a newborn child died in the camp and the mother was crying. As a punishment a German woman chained the mother's legs and hung her from a tree.





Then she forcibly gathered us there and forced us to look at the mother. Without experiencing it one cannot imagine how terrible it is to see that gory scene. Such behaviour of German women in the camps were literally more violent than animals. We survived such incidents every day. When we were working in the field, we would occasionally hear the sound of planes in the sky. Then I saw those German women running in fear and taking shelter inside the camp. We did not run, we were not afraid. We did not have the feeling of living or dying.





Sabbir: Did you get any news of the war outside during your captivity? In the midst of hundreds of misfortunes, what was it that made you hopeful?





Elisabeth: No, nothing from the outside penetrated the hard walls of Auschwitz. I was very young then. There were many mothers, they spent a lot of time with misery. Every moment they are afraid about what will happen or is going to happen. We had no hope of survival. Every moment I thought it would be better to die, to get rid of the pain of hunger. War or anything else would not come to mind then. I didn't get food every day. After we had some food one day we did not know when we would get to eat next. By food I mean something like soup boiled in water. When we went to bed at night with so much hunger, we remembered the delicious food in the hands of our mothers. We cooked those foods in our imagination, just the way our mothers cooked in the kitchen. Then I don't know how, but when the cooking was over in our mind, I could smell the food in the air, I could feel the taste of the food. I used to eat that food in my mind. I was quite satisfied then. That's how I would fall asleep often.





In fact, we forgot what food is. We could not think anymore when we had proper food for so long. We would take every day as one day and somehow passed that day. Then another day would come. This is how the days were spent. We could not think of 'many days' together.





Sabbir: Talk about your feelings after being liberated from the camp. Do you remember that day?





Elisabeth: When the war was over and the Germans did not know what to do with us, they put me on a freight train with hundreds of other prisoners. The train continued moving back and forth without a destination for ten consecutive days. There was no food or water on the train. Numerous people died on the train. I saw them dying before my eyes. I saw piles of corpses. Death did not touch me then. I did not feel any fear or pain that day. I forgot that day what life and death was like.







These days I used to see documentaries portraying Second World war with thousands of cheerful people on the streets. These documentaries shows people standing on the balcony of the building on either side of the road, whistling and raising their hands. I saw people running in the streets with victory flags in their hands.







Yes, I can remember that day. Hundreds of people were inside the "Death" train. When the train from Germany stopped at the Danish border, the compartment gate was opened. We were still wearing the "blue dress" of the Auschwitz-prisoners. We jumped out of the compartments like a dam without a dam and ran like crazy. I was jumping with the last energy of my worn out, hungry body. I was screaming like crazy. Someone snatched something and ran away. Fought back and snatched my things. Every one of us seemed crazy that day. We were not normal and not embarrassed by anything that day. Remember, the train arrived very early in the morning, when no one around was awake. I was running along a path. When I saw a bottle of milk left by the milkman in front of a house, I ran and drank the milk in one gulp. I picked up one more thing from the front door of another house, I can't remember what exactly. I was not ashamed to take these. In fact our ability to think and feel was brutally destroyed in the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Nazis. Wwe became living mummies, with just skin wrapped around the body. We did not have the humane state of mind to understand the taste of liberation that day.





Sabbir: How do you feel when you hear the words 'Second World War', 'Prisoner of War', 'Genocide', 'Hitler'? Fear, shyness, anger, tears or something else?





Elisabeth: No, no, I'm not afraid at all. But I strongly feel dissatisfaction. In the post-war period many television channels prepared many movies on Hitler. They still show (these movies). I asked myself, why am I looking at this, why am I looking at these faces. Nothing but hatred filled all my feelings.





Sabbir: How do you evaluate the current world in the light of your experience and what you know?





Elisabeth: I will be ninety-three next December. I'm not so eager to say goodbye to the world. At the end of the war I got a very beautiful life. I have a wonderful family with husband and children. But, I get anxious when I think about what the future holds for my children after I leave. The present world is by no means safe to live in. This thought disturbs me.





When I gave birth to my daughter Miriam, it was a miracle. I never thought I could be a mother. In the camps, Nazis systematically attempted to destroy the fertility of women. That's why I assumed I could never be a mother. So after the birth of my daughter, I experienced true "liberation." But even after becoming a mother, fear kept haunting me all the time. I couldn't sleep; I couldn't even feed the baby properly. I remembered the storm of unbearable torture that had swept over me in the concentration camp. Out of fear, I always thought that my daughter would be taken away from me. I couldn't share these feelings with my husband. Since then I am afraid about what will happen to my children when I am not around.







Sabbir: You were talking about your childhood at the beginning. Do you see any fundamental difference between that time and the present?





Elisabeth: No, I don't see much difference. However, it seems that the present is much worse than before. Anti-Semitism is strongly felt again in the air. When I went to school as a child, other children would tear up my books, throw away pens and notebooks. They used to treat us very badly. I grew up seeing this hatred and animosity of society, the scent of which I still smell in the air. Religious fundamentalism has created a terrible situation in the world. I am amazed at how religion drives people. That is why people are discriminated against, they are in conflict with each other.





Sabbir: December 9 is 'International Genocide Day'. Any comments?





Elisabeth: The combination of religion in politics and the killing of people from it is by no means acceptable. I just don't understand why beliefs or differences of opinion would cause conflict. I am not a politician. However, if politics means violence, war or killing, then that politics is not necessary. It must be stopped. Friendship will prevail among people irrespective of religion and caste, this is beautiful and I also want it.





My appeal to the new generation is that they take an interest in history and try to understand the present world from that education. whatever beautiful must be accepted and the ugly-inhumanity must be avoided.





Sabbir: Talk about your thoughts on Bangladesh.





Elisabeth: (laughs) Truth be told, I've never seen Bangladesh on a map and I don't know much about Bangladesh. I will get to know the country better by collecting books on Bangladesh from the library. After talking to you, my interest in learning about Bangladesh has increased a lot.





Sabbir: Thank you for your valuable time and interview and I wish you all the best.





Elisabeth: Thank you too for listening to me.



