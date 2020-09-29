Diner Sheshe





"After my kids grew older, I spent my time reading stories to visually impaired children, and volunteering at an orphanage. That's where I met a baby girl who lay still in her cradle- she refused to move, feed or play. I found out she was born blind- I instantly felt protective of Shalini. So me and my family decided to foster 3 month old Shalini until she found a permanent home.







Initially, she wouldn't respond to us. We took her to the doctor to make sure her other senses were okay, and began strengthening them. We sang and spoke to her and held her- my 2 sons and 14 year old daughter became her parents as well! In a few weeks, Shalini began reacting to sounds, and even laughing when she sensed us around! Over time, we all fell in love with her. And rather than waiting for another home, the kids suggested we adopt her! I was worried though- my husband and I were getting old.





But all my kids said, 'It's not fair for us to part with her and send her from home to home. She's our family now and we have to be there for her.' So we decided to adopt Shalini. I was excited to be a new mother again-I read articles online, and visited a school with visually impaired kids to understand their difficulties. I even learnt braille!







I was determined to give her a normal childhood, so when schools refused to enroll her, I promised I would translate every lesson into braille and teach her myself. From learning alphabets, to numbers and even being able to draw the circulatory system- Shalini and I learnt together.







She even learnt to dance, sing and swim! I'm terrified of being in water, but when I saw that Shalini refused to learn unless I was with her, I jumped into the pool! And she was such a good dancer, she performed on stage at the International Salsa Congress-the audience refused to believe that she couldn't see!





