Workshop on 'Organic Amendment Project' held

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr SM Bakhtiar addressing a workshop at BARC in the capital on Tuesday. -AA



Annual Review Workshop 2020 of PBRG sub Project on "Improvement of soil health and crop productivity of major problem soils of Bangladesh through organic amendments" held on Tuesday. In the inaugural session of the workshop, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr SM Bakhtiar attended as the chief guest and Project Implementation Unit, NATP-2 Director Dr Md Harunur Rashid as the special guest.







=BARC Director (Manpower and Training) and Chief Scientific Officer of Soils (Add Charge) Unit, BARC and Assoc Coordinator of the project Dr Md Baktear Hossain presided over the inaugural session. A total of 60 scientists including Coordinator and Principal Investigators of the project, senior scientists, university teachers and scientists from different research institutes of the country attended the workshop.







The PBRG sub project on "Improvement of soil health and crop productivity of major problem soils of Bangladesh through organic amendments" is being implemented under Soils Unit of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and with the involvement of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agricultural (BINA), Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU).





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mojibur Raman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Salna and Shere Bangla Agriculture University (SAU). The project was initiated in March 2018 with funding from National Agricultural Technology Project (NATP) phase 2. Two and half years of the project have been completed successfully so far.



