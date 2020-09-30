Dhaka free of traffic jam by 2021: DNCC Mayor



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Tuesday said he hopes to make Dhaka a traffic jam free city by 2021."Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman didn't like grabbing of footpaths and illegal parking. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also doesn't like this. None will be allowed anymore to grab footpaths in the capital," he said, reports BSS.





Atiqul was inaugurating 'Parampara Kanon' beside Jamjam Tower on Sonargaon Janapath Sarak at Uttara Sector 13, by planting 74 saplings as part of DNCC's two-day programme to observe 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





"We would gift a traffic jam free city to its inhabitants by 2021. I have invited representatives of police, RAB, BGMEA as part of my ambition to raise this city together. I am inspiring all to plant saplings and going to create 27 parks. But whichever park, we are visiting, finding pending cases," the mayor further said.





The DNCC Mayor also said they didn't cut any cake on this birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, rather organized a function for children of 74 cleaners to make paintings.







Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal attended the function as chief guest, while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed, RAB Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam attended it as special guest.





