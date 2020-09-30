Countdown of BAF golden jubilee inaugurated

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque addressed the golden jubilee countdown ceremony of Bangladesh Air Force in Dhaka on Monday as chief guest. -ISPR



Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its establishment on 28 September 2021. In this regard, a countdown ceremony was organized to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Air Force on Monday at BAF Shaheen Hall, Tejgaon, Dhaka.





Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Haque, MP, inaugurated the countdown ceremony as the chief guest. He also unveiled two commemorative stamps at that time.Earlier, on the arrival of the Chief Guest at the venue, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat welcomed him.







The chief guest paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the beginning of his speech. He also paid his deepest respects to all the martyrs of the Liberation War including Bir Srestho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman. He also prayed for the salvation of their departed souls and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the martyrs.





It may be added that, responding to the call of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the heroic freedom fighters of the Air Force left the Pakistan Air Force and participated in the Liberation War in 1971. In addition to participating in the frontline, Air Force officers also successfully performed the tasks of Sector Commanders.





BAF started its indomitable journey at Dimapur in India on 28 September 1971 as 'Kilo Flight' with one Otter aircraft, one Dakota aircraft and one Alouette helicopter. A total of 57 members were in Kilo Flight including Bengali pilots, technicians of the then Pakistan Air Force and the aviators of Pakistan International Airlines. Kilo Flight played a vital role in accelerating Bangladesh's victory by conducting 50 air operations successfully during the war.





The contribution, sacrifice, spirit of independence and patriotism of the members of Bangladesh Air Force in the Liberation War were highlighted in the ceremony. Documentary films based on the establishment of Bangladesh Air Force 'Kilo Flight' and the heroic contribution of Bir Srestho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman in the war were screened at that time.







A pleasant cultural program was also arranged on this occasion. Among others, Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters, invited guests and senior military and civil officials including Kilo Flight veterans were present at the program.

