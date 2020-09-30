BARI Arranges workshop on Use of Bio Pesticides

BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam addressing the workshop on insects and diseases management as chief guest in Gazipur on Tuesday. -AA



The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a day-long trainers training workshop for the teachers' of different educational institutions titled 'Insects and diseases management by using bio pesticides based technology in fruits and vegetables' at the BARI Kazi Badrudduza Auditorium on Sunday.







A total 70 Teachers' of different educational institutions of Gazipur Sadar were participated at the training workshop. The program is arranged with the fund of 'development and expansion of bio-rational based integrated pest management technologies of vegetables, fruits and betel leaf project'.





BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest while Chief Scientific Officer (C.C.) of Entomology Division Dr. Nirmal Kumar Dutta presided over the function.





BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Support & Services) Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr. Md. Kamrul Hasan, Director (Training & Communication) Dr. Muhammad Shamsul Alom were present as special guest. Principal Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Md. Sultan Ahmed gave the welcome address while Senior Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman Sarker conducted the function.











---Gazipur



Leave Your Comments