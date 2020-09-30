Criminal case filed against Kangana



Bollywood actor Kangana who is known for throwing controversial statements all over her twitter account has got herself in trouble once again. A criminal case was registered against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly demeaning the farmers protesting against the controversial farm bills, according to reports by Times of India. Few days back, in a tweet Ranaut referred to the protesting farmers as 'terrorists'.







Following her comments, a case was lodged at Karnataka's Tumkur JMFC Court against her. Kangana captioned the post saying that, "Prime Minister, if anyone's sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn't understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn't want to understand? These are the same terrorists.







Not one citizenship was lost due CAA, but they ended up spilling so much blood." Kangana Ranaut allegedly offended sentiments when she compared the farmers and opposition leaders to terrorists and the anti-CAA protesters.





