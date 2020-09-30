'The Witcher' recasts Eskel role with Basil in S2



Basil Eidenbenz will play the popular character of Witcher Eskel in its second season of Netflix's hit series 'The Witcher'. According to reports by Variety, Netflix originally announced on February that Thue Ersted Rasmussen would play the role of Eskel in the Henry Cavill-starring series.However, Rasmussen had to drop out of 'The Witcher' due to rescheduling conflicts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.







Eidenbenz who has previously appeared in the British historical drama 'Victoria,' 'The Athena' will be playing the role of play Eskel, the longtime friend and colleague of main character Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) The addition of Eskel in season two of 'The Witcher' was announced alongside several other key castings.







Other new cast members include 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour ("Young Wallender") as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion ("Peaky Blinders") as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross ("The Danish Girl") as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.





