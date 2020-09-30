Opportunity for study in United States



The U.S. Embassy, Dhaka will host the largest ever virtual U.S. college fair in Bangladesh on October 2 & 3 and 9 & 10. The Education USA South Asia Virtual Tour 2020 is a joint event organized by Education USA advising centers in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. The US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age yesterday.





Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. universities remain committed to promoting internationalization and interested in encouraging talented Bangladeshi students to study at their campuses to contribute important diversity and different perspectives.





The Education USA U.S. University Virtual Fair 2020 will provide Bangladeshi students a unique opportunity to directly interact with representatives of over 100 accredited U.S. universities and colleges and learn about post-COVID-19 changes to admissions processing and interviews, standardized testing, precautions to ensure student safety and health, and other important developments.







Prospective students will also have the chance to learn more about scholarships and financial aid opportunities and participate in informational sessions on a variety of topics, including the U.S. student visa process. The event is free and open to the public. Interested students can join the virtual fair from the comfort of their own home, from their computer, smart phones, or tablets.For a special video message from Deputy Chief of Mission JoAnne Wagner, people may visit: https://youtu.be/KlilA62n7KY.



The virtual fair will be held on two consecutive weekends:

October 2 and 3:

Two-day virtual fair for those interested in graduate studies in the United States:.

To register, interested people may visit the graduate fair web portal bit.ly/EdUSAFair20EmbWeb

October 9 and 10:

Two-day virtual fair for those interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in the United States.

To register, interested students may visit the undergraduate fair web portal http://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair20EmbWeb



Participating universities include: Albion College; American Musical and Dramatic Academy; Berkeley College; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Emory University School of Law; George Washington University, George Mason University; Hawai'i Pacific University; Johns Hopkins Carey Business School; Loyola Marymount University; New York Institute of Technology; New York University's Tandon School of Engineering; SUNY Polytechnic Institute; Temple University; The University of Texas at Arlington; The Fletcher School at Tufts University; University of California at Riverside and Irvine; University of Kansas; University of Maryland; University of Massachusetts at Lowell and Amherst; USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and many others.



Education USA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 425 international student advising centers in 178 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States. Education USA also provides services to the U.S. higher education community to help institutional leaders meet their recruitment and campus internationalization goals. Education USA is the official source on U.S. higher education.



In Bangladesh, Education USA advising services and reference materials are available at locations across the country, including the American Center at the U.S. Embassy Dhaka in Baridhara, the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, the American Corner in Chittagong, and the American Corner in Khulna where trained advisers lead group information sessions and provide individual counseling services to students and parents. Education USA reference libraries and remote advising are also accessible at the American Corners in Sylhet, and Rajshahi.







Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Education USA advising centers in Bangladesh remain closed to the public. US Embassy, Dhaka continues to offer virtual programs and advising to students and scholars and will reopen to the public as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.













More information about the virtual fair can be obtained from Education USA Bangladesh's official Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/EdUSABangladesh or by emailing [email protected]

