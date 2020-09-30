Jaha Alam Ordeal: HC to deliver verdict today



The High Court will deliver its judgment on a rule today on compensation to Jaha Alam who languished in jail for three years instead of the real accused in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for misappropriating Sonali Bank money.The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader fixed the date on Tuesday after hearing law-point arguments from both sides.





Advocate Zakir Hossain stood for Sonali Bank while Advocate Anisul Hasan represented for Brac Bank, reports UNB. Besides, Advocate Khurshid Alam stood for ACC while Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Am Mahmud Bashar and Assistant Attorney General M Saiful Alam represented the state.





On February 12, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to provide compensation to Tangail Jute Mill worker Jaha Alam in the loan default case filed by ACC.After the hearing, the court kept the issue as a case awaiting verdict.





On April 10, 2012, the ACC filed a case over embezzlement of Tk 18 crore of Sonali Bank at Dhanmondi Police Station. February 28, 2015, ACC submitted chargesheet against Jaha Alam.On March 6, 2011, the court sought detailed documents of 33 cases in which Jaha Alam was incarcerated and bank statements as affidavits within April 10.





Jaha Alam was freed from jail on February 4 after the High Court acquitted him in 26 cases in which charges had been pressed.The jute mill worker had been in jail since February 2016. The real accused, Abu Salek, is absconding.







