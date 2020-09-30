Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Museum: Riva



Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das on Tuesday said that New Delhi has decided to release a commemorative stamp on Bangabandhu on December 16 to honor the legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





She also said that India looks forward to celebrating the joint commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh from January or March next year.Paying tributes to both Mahatma Gandhi and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Riva Ganguly said that they have also proposed to make a Bangabandhu-Bapu digital museum.







"I am happy and honored to announce the launch of Bangabandhu-Bapu digital museum later this year, that will showcase the values that our founding fathers bequeathed to our respective nations."Bangabandhu-Bapu digital museum will be shown on TV-screen at different places in Bangladesh, India and some other countries, she added.





She also said that Bangladesh will get priority when Indian Bharat Biotech-ICMR COVID-19 vaccine is produced.

Riva Ganguly said "Bangladesh is always a priority country" for India and "when Bharat Biotech-ICMR vaccine is produced, it goes without saying that our closest neighbours, friends, partners and other countries will be part of that."















