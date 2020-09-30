'No offender of MC College incident to be spared'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said those involved in the heinous and dreadful rape incident in Sylhet MC College hostel will not be spared."What happened in Sylhet MC College is a despicable and disgusting incident. No one of those involved in the incident will be spared," he said.





The minister made the remark while speaking at a discussion arranged by Dhaka north city unit Awami League at a community centre in the city's Dhanmondi area, marking the 74th birthday of party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.





A 19-year-old married girl was reportedly raped by a group of youths in a dormitory of Sylhet MC College on Friday night. The rapists violated the girl around 7pm after tying up her husband in a room of the hostel.=Asaduzzaman said all the accused in the case filed over the incident have already been arrested. "The court will now ensure punishment to them after inquiry."





He also said rape is not only a social menace in Bangladesh as there is no country where such incident happens. "The government is taking stern action against those who are indulging in such acts in Bangladesh. Everybody hates the rapists."





The minister said police members associated with drugs are already under intelligence surveillance. "Dope testing has been made compulsory for law enforcers all over Bangladesh."











