Dhaka, Delhi agree to start phase-III trials in Bangladesh



Bangladesh and India have "agreed in principle" to go for the clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh soon after India launches these trials there. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday conveyed Bangladesh that they are ready to start phase-III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh soon after they launch these trials in India. Bangladesh agreed in principle on the proposal, UNB



reported quoting a source at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka."Common trials will help strengthen cooperation among our regulators and simplify processes for future distribution and joint production of vaccines," said the Indian Minister.Collaboration to produce Covid-19 vaccines will be highly important, said the Indian Minister.



"We look forward to cooperating with Bangladesh in vaccine development, trials as well as distribution and production as and when vaccines are ready for use," Dr Jaishankar said during the Foreign Minister-level talks with Bangladesh on Tuesday.





He said Bangladesh will be accorded high priority in all these efforts.Talking to UNB, a senior official said the Indian Home Secretary will be visiting Dhaka in November to hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart and discuss border management and consular issues.Reaffirming India's commitment to prioritising the supply of Covid-19 vaccine, the External Affairs Minister emphasised the importance of Bangladesh in India's 'Neighborhood First' policy.





In this context, the ministers directed their officials to expedite the exchange of required information regarding the phase-III testing, vaccine distribution, co-production and delivery in Bangladesh.The two sides welcomed the holding of a virtual Prime Minister- level Summit in December next.





Recalling that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2020 had to be postponed due to the sudden onset of COVID-19, the two sides hoped that the visit could be rescheduled, coinciding with the commencement of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh's independence as well as establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India.









