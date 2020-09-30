High Court forms panel for judicial probe

People of different walks of life organized a human chain demanding exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in Sylhet gang-rape. The photo was taken from in front of the MC College on Tuesday. -Agency



The High Court has formed a committee for a judicial investigation into the rape of a woman in Sylhet's MC College allegedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League men. The committee includes the judge of Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, the chief metropolitan magistrate, and an additional deputy commissioner.





The panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim on Tuesday ordered the committee to submit a report in 15 days. The committee will interview the woman, the plaintiff of the case, the MC College principal, the hostel superintendent and witnesses, if any, and whoever it deems necessary.





The High Court ordered the commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police to ensure security of the members of the committee, while the district's deputy commissioner will provide the committee with necessary equipment.







The judges passed the orders after lawyer Muhammad Misbah Uddin brought the media reports on the rape to the court's attention.Meanwhile, the Education Ministry formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang rape incident at MC College dormitory.





The committee headed by Director (College and Administration) of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) was asked to submit a report after visiting the spot. The two other members of the committee are-deputy director (college) of DSHE, Sylhet and assistant director (college) of DSHE.A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on September 25.





Victim's husband filed a case at Shahporan Police Station the following day against nine people mentioning the names of six people.Meanwhile, a Sylhet court on Tuesday placed three other accused on a 5-day remand each in a case filed in connection with Friday's gang-rape in MC College.





Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate court no-2 passed the order when police produced them before the court seeking a seven-day remand, said Khokon Kumar Dutta, assistant public prosecutor of the court.Those remanded are Mahbubur Rahman Rony, an accused in the case and two suspects- Rajon and Ainuddin.





Earlier on Monday, the court placed Saifur Rahman Saifur, Arjun Lashkar and Robiul Islam, on a 5-day each remand in the case.A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case at Shahporan Police Station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.







