Dhaka seeks Teesta treaty soon

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday led Bangladesh side at the 6th Bangladesh-India (JCC) virtual meeting while Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar led the Indian team.



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh and India agreed to resolvethe water-sharing issues of common rivers, including Teesta treaty and bring down border killings to a zero level.





"We have positive responses from the Indian side … we are always hopeful about signing of Teesta treaty," Momen said.Dr. Momen led the Bangladesh side while Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar led the Indian team at the 6th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission- JCC virtual meeting held on Tuesday.







The two foreign ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including water sharing, trade, line of credit, border killing, air bubble, pandemic and Rohingya crisis during the bilateral talk.Apart from Teesta issue, they also discussed about the draft of potential water sharing treaty of six transboundary rivers - Monu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gomti, Dharla and Dudhkumar.





They reviewed the possibility of holding the stalled Joint River Commission (JRC) meeting between Bangladesh and India soon as the last such meeting was held in New Delhi in 2010."We want no death along the border. It's a shame for both friendly countries like Bangladesh and India. It hurts our solid relations," he added.





The two ministers stressed the need for strengthening effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan.The Bangladesh side highlighted that the "entire nation is deeply concerned" at the rise in the killing of Bangladeshi nationals by the Indian border force.





The Indian side agreed that the loss of civilian lives along the border is a matter of concern. Both sides urged the border forces concerned to enhance coordinated measures to bring down border incidents to a zero level. During the 5th India-Bangladesh JCC meeting held on February 8 last year, four MoUs were signed to further strengthen the existing multifaceted cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

