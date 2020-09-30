Digital Security Act: Sangram editor’s bail stayed

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed for eight hweeks a High Court order that granted bail to daily Sangram Editor

Abul Asad in a case filed under Digital Security Act.





Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order following a petition moved by acting attorney general Murad Reza seeking a stay on the HC order of bail.







Abul Asad cannot get released from jail following the SC stay order, Murad Reza told The Daily Star. On September 23, the HC granted ad-interim bail to Abul Asad for one year in the case.

