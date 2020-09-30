Virtual US college fair to begin on Oct 2













The US Embassy in Dhaka will host the largest ever virtual US college fair in Bangladesh which will begin on October 2.





The virtual fair will be held on two consecutive weekends - October 2, 3 and October 9, 10.





The fair is for those interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in the United States.





The EducationUSA South Asia Virtual Tour 2020 is a joint event organised by EducationUSA advising centers in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.





Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, US universities remain committed to promoting internationalisation and interested in encouraging talented Bangladeshi students to study at their campuses to contribute important diversity and different perspectives, said the US Embassy.





The EducationUSA US University Virtual Fair 2020 will provide Bangladeshi students a unique opportunity to directly interact with representatives of over 100 accredited US universities and colleges and learn about post-Covid-19 changes to admissions processing and interviews, standardised testing, precautions to ensure student safety and health, and other important developments.





Prospective students will also have the chance to learn more about scholarship and financial aid opportunities and participate in informational sessions on a variety of topics, including the US student visa process, the Embassy said.





The event is free and open to the public. Interested students can join the virtual fair from the comfort of their own home, from their computer, smart phones, or through http://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair20EmbWeb .





The participating universities include: Albion College; American Musical and Dramatic Academy; Berkeley College; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Emory University School of Law; George Washington University, George Mason University; Hawai’i Pacific University; Johns Hopkins Carey Business School; Loyola Marymount University; New York Institute of Technology; New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering; SUNY Polytechnic Institute; Temple University; The University of Texas at Arlington; The Fletcher School at Tufts University; University of California at Riverside and Irvine; University of Kansas; University of Maryland; University of Massachusetts at Lowell and Amherst; USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and many others.





EducationUSA is a US Department of State network of over 425 international student advising centers in 178 countries.





The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.





EducationUSA also provides services to the US higher education community to help institutional leaders meet their recruitment and campus internationalization goals. EducationUSA is the official source on US higher education.





In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available at locations across the country, including the American Center at the US Embassy Dhaka in Baridhara, the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, the American Corner in Chittagong, and the American Corner in Khulna where trained advisers lead group information sessions and provide individual counseling services to students and parents.





EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising are also accessible at the American Corners in Sylhet, and Rajshahi.





Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, EducationUSA is advising centres in Bangladesh to remain closed to the public.

