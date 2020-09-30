MC College gang rape: HC forms investigation body









The High Court on Tuesday formed an investigation committee to look into the MC College gang rape incident.





The committee comprising Sylhet Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Additional Deputy Commissioner has been asked to submit its report within the next 15 days.





A suo moto rule was issued in this regard by the bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim.





It also asked the committee to record the statement of the victim, plaintiff, Principal of MC College, witnesses and others related to the case.





The Supreme Court registrar has been asked to send the copy of the HC order to the committee members by Wednesday.





Besides, the HC also asked the Sylhet Police Commissioner to ensure security of the committee members.





The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why punitive action should not be taken against the Principal of MC College and hall superintendent for their negligence to save the victim and allowing outsiders to stay at the dormitory.





The college principal and others concerned have been made respondents to the rule.





A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the college dormitory on the night of Sept 25.





The victim’s husband filed a case at Shahporan Police Station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.

