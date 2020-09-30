Barguna Rifat killing: Wife Minni, 5 others sentenced to death









Rifat Sharif’s wife Aysha Siddika Minni and five others have been sentenced to death for killing him in Barguna broad daylight last year.





District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict Wednesday.





Four others were acquitted.





According to the prosecution, Rifat, 22, son of Dulal Sharif, was hacked to death in broad daylight in the district town on June 26 last year.





He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him.





Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat’s father. Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16 last year and made an accused.





Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2.





A Barguna court on January 1 indicted Minni and nine others for Rifat’s murder.





District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman framed charges.





The other accused are – Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al Kaiyum alias Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19, Md Musa, 22, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagor, 19, Kamrul Islam Saimun, 21.





The High Court on August 29 last year granted bail to Minni on condition that she would remain in her father’s custody and refrain from talking to the media.





Meanwhile, 14 other underage accused are being tried separately at a juvenile court over Rifat’s murder.

Leave Your Comments