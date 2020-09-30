Khulna schoolboy killing: One gets death, 5 life imprisonment

A Khulna court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing schoolboy Bappi in 2010.





Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge SM Ashikur Rahman delivered the verdict.





Mohammad Rocky was sentenced to death while Nazrul, Rabiul, al Amin, Milon and Mujib Hawladar got life imprisonment.





The court also acquitted two other accused — Ibrahim alias Bahadur and Mohammad Hasan — as allegations brought against them could not be proven.





According to the prosecution, Mafizul Islam Bappi, 16, a ninth grader of Platinum Jute Mill School in Khalishpur was beaten to death by some miscreants while he and his friend Raju were sitting on the school premises on October 10, 2010.





Hafizur Rahman, brother of Bappi, filed a case at Khalishpur Police Station the following day.



