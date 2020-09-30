Missing Bangladeshi man found dead in Thakurgaon





A Bangladeshi man who jumped into a river while being chase by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) drowned in Nagor River in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Adu Mia, 28, son of Ezabul of Jugihar village in the upazila.





Habibul Haque, officer-in-charge of Baliadangi Police Station, said the body was recovered 11 days after the man had gone missing.





Locals spotted the body in Nagor River along Ratnai border outpost in the upazila around 4pm on Tuesday and informed the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).





Later, eight relatives of Adu identified him. Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.





On September 18, a group of Bangladeshi men went to the Kotpara bordering area. They jumped into the river to avoid arrest after being chased by BSF troopers from Sonamoti camp.





Adu had gone missing although others managed to swim ashore.

