Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 32 deaths, 1436 new cases









Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus tally reached 363,479 on Wednesday after the health authorities recorded 1,436 new cases in the past 24 hours until morning.





Thirty-two new deaths were also recorded, pushing up the fatalities to 5,251.





The mortality rate in Bangladesh is still 1.44 percent while the recovery rate increased marginally to 75.79 percent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





During the last 24 hours, 1,789 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 275,487.





Currently, there are 82,741 active cases in the country.





Since March, the country's RT-PCR labs have tested 1,947,655 samples – 13,155 in the last 24 hours – and 18.66 percent have turned out to be positive.





Bangladesh is seeing 2,134.26 infections, 1,617.6 recoveries per million while 30.83 are dying against the same number.





Of the total victims, 4,063 are men and 1,188 are women. Among the latest victims, 24 are above 60 years of age.





So far, 2,631 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,075 in Chattogram, 345 in Rajshahi, 435 in Khulna, 187 in Barishal, 231 in Sylhet, 237 in Rangpur and 109 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 15,057 people are now in isolation and 43,177 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases were reported on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation declared the crisis a pandemic in March.





There is currently no vaccine for the virus but a number of promising candidates are in the final stage of trials.





British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Wednesday said the Oxford vaccine would be available in Bangladesh once it is produced and ready for use.





He said there will be no clinical trial of the British vaccine in Bangladesh.



