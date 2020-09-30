Educational institutions closure to be extended: Dipu Moni









With no improvement of the coronavirus situation in sight, the government has decided to extend the closure of educational institutions to prevent the spread of the virus, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.





“The leave is being extended considering the current situation. We must extend the closure. The date will be announced later,” she said during an online interaction with reporters on Wednesday.





All educational institutions were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure has been extended in phases and the government’s officials concerned say the time is not appropriate to open them.

Leave Your Comments