HSC exam schedule to be announced Monday or Tuesday: Minister









The government is going to announce a fresh schedule for the long-stalled Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations either on Monday or Tuesday next.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday came up with the disclosure at a virtual press conference on different issues relating to the education sector.





"We’ve worked out various steps regarding the HSC examinations, and we’ll be able to announce our full plan, including the exam schedule, by Monday or Tuesday next,” she said.





The minister said they will reveal their detailed plans about the extent of the exams and their method.





She, however, said they will give the student at least four weeks to prepare for the exams. “We’ll try to complete the exams in the shortest possible time. We’ll come up with our all plans and proposals on Monday or Tuesday. We’ll take every step in a way so that the exams are not hampered and the students can sit for the tests without any worry.”





Dipu said they will also inform how those who cannot take the exams for various reasons will be evaluated.





The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on April 1, but the government was forced to postpone it on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

