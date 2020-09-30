Bank security guard killing: ‘Target of killers was to loot three banks’

The target of the suspected killers of the security guard of Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) Ashuganj branch in Brahmanbaria was to loot the branches of BDBL, Sonali and Premier Bank, said, Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Brahmanbaria







He came up with the information at a press conference at his office on Wednesday.







Police arrested four suspected killers of BDBL security guard Rajesh Biswas conducting drives at various places in Ashuganj upazila on Tuesday midnight.







The arrestees are Jamal Hossain (24), son of Rasu Mia of Bogoir village, Md Jamil (28), son of late Abdul Khaleque, Saddam Hossain (27), son of Rahim Badsha both of Araisidha village and Masum Kabir (38), son of late Abul Kashem of Charchartola village under Ashuganj upazila.







Earlier on September 26, police recovered the body of the 23-year-old guard, Rajesh Biswas, son of Khirud Biswas, of Chandpur village under Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet, covered with blood and limbs tied, from the Ashuganj upazila branch of the bank.







SP Anisur Rahman said, “Rajesh was killed with crowbars and iron bars. The main objective of killing was to loot bank. Jamal Hossain, the prime accused, has given a confessional statement before the Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court.”







The perpetrators planned to loot BDBL, Sonali and Premier Bank, the SP said, adding that they changed their minds to loot Sonali and Premier Bank due to safety reasons.







“The perpetrators were identified reviewing the crime scenes. A looted laptop and Tk5,000 were recovered from the arrestees. Police are trying to arrest the other two accused and recover the two keys that were lost from the bank,” he further said.







Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Roish Uddin, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Hossain Reza, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Abu Sayeed, Additional Superintendent of Police (Nabinagar Circle) Mokbul Hossain, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Alauddin Chowdhury, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman, DIO-1 Imtiaz Ahmed and Ashuganj Police Station Officer-in-Chage Jabed Mahmud were also present at the press conference.

