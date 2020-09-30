Grabbed canal recovered in Sarail

A grabbed government canal has been recovered in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







After The Asian Age ran a report titled ‘Canal grabbing goes unabated in Sarail’, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Farzana Priyanka led a drive to recover the illegally occupied canal beside Sarail-Nasirnagar road in Boddapara area of upazila headquarters.







Members of law enforcing agencies including SI Zakir Hossain and SI Manzur Ahmed of Sarail Police Station were present during the drive.







AC (Land) Farzana Priyanka said, “None can hamper the passing of water grabbing canals. The canal has been recovered after getting information that it has illegally been occupied.” None can grab government canals and necessary legal actions will be taken against the violators, the AC (Land) warned.

