Diner Sheshe





"My parents are originally from Uttar Pradesh- they married young and moved to Bombay after in pursuit of a better life. They arrived here with barely any money and slept in makeshift bamboo homes. Finally, dad got a job at an electrical factory, but within months he lost three of his fingers on his right hand in a mishap. He was fired without compensation; finding another job was hard.







With dad unable to work till he healed, mom started packing bangles and doing odd jobs to fend for us and my brother- he was born around the same time. But her family tried hard to convince her to leave dad. They'd say, 'You've only been married two years, it's not too late to leave this disabled man,' but mom refused. She worked and nursed him back to health, and finally he started selling duplicate accessories to earn a living.





They saved every penny to send me and my brother to an English medium school- there were days that they slept hungry, so we had a roti to fill our stomachs. By then we'd moved into a rented chawl, but our neighbours and relatives would taunt dad and say, 'You can't even afford food, send them to a municipality school.' But we studied hard- we'd be at the library in the day and burnt the midnight oil to avoid our neighbours; we always scored well.







Still, they wouldn't let us live in peace. I remember when I was in the 10th grade, they would play really loud music or start baseless fights, to distract us. It got worse when they found out we were both going to be medical professionals. Mom had used her savings over the years to buy a small piece of land- she sold it off at a profit to pay for college. The night before my medical entrance exam, our neighbours showed up and started blaming us for some water leakage; they beat us up and as a result all of us were put in lock up.





I begged them to give me bail to give my exam and finally at 2 AM, I was let out- I had to leave for the exam at 6 AM. It's genuinely not about where you come from, it's about where you want to go in life, and my parents proved that; two uneducated, underprivileged parents can raise two medicos."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

