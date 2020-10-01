Worldwide waffling





A public transport strike caused major disruption for commuters across Germany on Tuesday (Sept 29) after the powerful Verdi union called for industrial action. The so-called warning strikes started at 0100 GMT and kicked off union efforts to pressure employers into a nationwide collective labour agreement. "Almost no buses, (underground) U-Bahns and trams are running," Berlin's transport authority said on Twitter. In the southern city of Munich, no metros were operating and "only half of the buses are in circulation", a spokesman for the MVG, which operates public transport, told AFP.











When Boris Johnson had his breakthrough meeting with then Irish leader Leo Varadkar outside Liverpool in 2019, he had a burning need to strike a Brexit deal and only one major obstacle standing in the way: the Irish border. Faced with either betraying Brexiters in his party, which would have been the end of his leadership, or plunging his country into the chaos of a no-deal exit, the U.K. prime minister met the European Union more than halfway and clinched a deal. At first look, the picture couldn't be more different this year. As Britain and the EU enter their final round of post-Brexit trade talks before Johnson's Oct. 15 deadline, there isn't one sticking point but multiple ones - from access to U.K. fishing waters for European boats.









Two of the country's biggest mobile networks have joined forces for a social media takedown of customers criticising their moves to embrace te reo M?ori. Vodafone changed its network name from VF New Zealand to VF Aotearoa at the end of M?ori language week as part of its ongoing support for te reo. While many have welcomed the move to embrace the indigenous name for the country, some have taken to social media to express their disdain. One user called it a ""woke virtue-signal"" and tweeted an image of the new network name, stating: "Don't appreciate this, thanks.











Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Sen. John McCain, will advise Democrat Joe Biden's presidential transition team as it prepares for him to take office if he wins in November, the team announced Monday. McCain is the second Republican on the 16-member transition advisory board, joining Bob McDonald, the former Procter & Gamble Co. chief executive who headed the Department of Veterans Affairs under President Barack Obama. Biden has reached out extensively to Republicans disaffected with President Donald Trump. McCain, whose husband was the 2008 GOP presidential nominee, last week endorsed Biden and urged other conservative women to follow suit, saying, "Biden is by far the best candidate in the race."



