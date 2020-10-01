Dr Nandy: The legendary physician of Dhaka in the early Pakistani era

Dr. Mathura Nath Nandy





Dr Nandy: does the name ring a bell? I am sure; most of the Dhaka population of early Pakistan days will remember this name. I happen to be a member of a social media group that has in its roll people of that period who want to reminisce about those days. I remember that someone in the group wanted to know who else knew this renowned physician. The response was overwhelming.







Many of the respondents still remembered him fondly and spoke about how they and their near and dear ones adored this legend. Many of them or their family members had been treated by the Doctor. I am sure many or at least some of my readers of that time will show the same reaction. Let's get down to knowing this legendary figure in more details. Its more than half a century now (55 years to be exact) that he has ceased to be in Dhaka but his memory, though faded, is still alive.





Mathura Nath Nandy hailed from Faridpur. His ancestral properties were engulfed by the mighty Padma (also called Kirtinasha in those days) and the family resettled in Ghior of Manikgonj on the opposite bank of Padma at a safer place. Mathura Nath worked in the British Indian Police department and had to move from place to place as his job was transferable. He had 7daughters and 3sons all of whom were well educated and became Doctors, Lawyers, Teachers and Professors. The eldest son Manmath Nath was born in Feni and got his education at different places being on transfer with his father and family. He finally graduated in Chemistry with Honours from the prestigious Presidency College.







Then he decided to pursue the noble profession of a Physician and got admitted to Carmichael Medical College (present R G Kar Medical College). Being a brilliant student all through, he graduated as a Doctor in 1935. He came first in his batch with a gold medal in surgery. He stayed back in his Alma mater as a House Surgeon and then as a Registrar. By dint of his quality and fame he was known closely by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, another bright son of our soil (from Satkhira).







By then he was a well known politician and legendary physician. B C Roy was approached by the famous Bhagyakul Zaminder (Kundu/Roy) family to help them find a suitable Doctor for their proposed Hospital to be established in Srinagar of Munshigonj that came under Bikrampur Pargana. Dr Bidhan Chandra proposed the name of Dr Manmatha Nath Nandy. At that point of time Dr Nandy had two other lucrative choices. He could go for higher studies to England or pursue his brilliant career in Calcutta with many opportunities.





On the contrary, if he would accept the Bhagyakul offer, he had to come and settle in a backward place with no electricity, no roads and no urban facilities. In spite of all odds against him, he chose the challenge of establishing Raja Srinath Charitable Hospital in Srinagar. By that time, he had his family with two babies, his wife being originally from Manikgonj area though her father was working in a tea garden in Dooars. She had her schooling in Jalpaiguri and later in Calcutta after her marriage. Perhaps proximity of Srinagar to his native place Ghior might have prompted Dr Nandy to go for this patriotic decision.





In 1939 he started on his new journey. The path was not smooth. The Zaminder of Srinagar was a upper caste Hindu than the Bhagyakul ones. He had no appetite for this idea of a free hospital financed by the Bhagyakul family in his locality. So, he started putting barriers of all sorts on the way of this establishment including filing complains with the authorities against the Doctor. But nothing could dissuade him.







He had two other good Doctors as his assistants. Together they trained their nurses, ward boys, cleaners and other staff and the hospital was put on the wheels. Dr Nandy being a remarkable surgeon started doing miracles with the meager facilities that he had. At times he had to execute emergency surgeries at night with kerosene hurricanes and torch lights. They had to visit ailing patients on home calls by bicycles and boats. Still they carried on. Such was their dedication. Soon Dr Nandy became a celebrity in the area and even the antagonist local Zaminder mended the fences with him.







He was a sports enthusiast. Being a Calcutta University Blue in Football, Hockey and Boxing, he started organizing sports events in Bikrampur area. He and his wife also organised cultural events with the local enthusiasts. Everyone in the area loved them. Special mention may be made of Mr Faiz Ahmed (poet, writer, leading civil society personality) and Mr Shamsuddin, Muslim League leader of Munshigonj. Dr Nandy was interested in left leaning politics too but never was directly involved. By 1942 he was running the hospital seamlessly and was rendering medical services in as far areas as practicable. Meantime, he had two more issues (four children 2+2). With his miraculous healing powers he was so famous that the Munshigonj SDO







Mr Asoke Mitra, ICS became very appreciative of his good deeds. When the infamous 1943 famine( ponchash er Monnontor) broke out, they teamed up to help people by opening relief operations, medical camps and all possible activities to help the needy and dying people. We may recall here that the famine occurred due to deliberate actions of the British regime by creating transportation and food shortage in Bengal to deny the Japanese forces these facilities preventing them from invading British India, after Burma was conquered by them. During these relief operations Dr Nandy worked closely with St John's Ambulance. His selfless service during the famine later earned praise and accolades from the authorities. He received decorative medal for his action in this relief operation.





Soon thereafter, dark clouds of partition loomed over the sky. Divide and rule policy pursued by the Colonizers and supported by heinous power hungry politicians succeeded temporarily. Communal harmony was disturbed to a great extent. Riots broke out in different part of India, Bengal being one of the most affected areas. Most of the important positions in the Government and society were occupied by more educated upper caste Hindus. Being affected or being afraid of the communal trouble most of them choose to migrate to India. There was a big vacuum in the upper echelon of the society. It was partly filled up by reverse migration of Muslims from India (mostly Bihar and UP). Our Dr Nandy decided to stay back in his motherland despite all odds. He temporarily shifted his family to Jalpaiguri for safety and for his wife Shanti Nandy to complete her education.





She completed her BT there and came back to Dhaka to start her career in teaching. Later in Dhaka she did her M Ed too and pursued her profession as a Teacher and later Headmistress of different schools. Meantime in 1948 Dr Nandy was transferred to Dhaka by the Government and rented a house in Juginagar. The family was doing well, the couple being successful in their own fields as a Physician and a Teacher and the children were busy in their school. Another misfortune struck the country in 1950. A communal riot broke out again. This time, to control the hooligans, dusk to dawn curfew had to be imposed for 10 days. Dr Nandy was a fearless person.







Being sympathetic to progressive politics he was of somewhat atheist views and thought that he will never be attacked for being a Hindu since he treated and healed everyone irrespective of religion and class. He remained in his Juginagar house where many Hindu families took shelter from nearby areas. The Dhaka Police Chief Mr Irteza and Dr Nandy's friend from Calcutta time's footballer Abbas Mirza stood by them and provided all safety and support. His family was escorted by his Munshigonj Muslim Leaguer friend Mr Shamsuddin to Jalpaiguri for safety. They returned after all the tensions were over.







In the early fifties he was transferred to Faridpur by the Government. But since his wife was teaching in Dhaka and the children were in good schools the family rejected the idea of shifting. Popular demand from his Dhaka patients and friends were for staying back. So he resigned from the Government service and concentrated on full time private practice. Meantime he shifted to Rankin Street where his cousin Bhabesh Chandra Nandy MLA was staying. Later in 1953/4 he purchased the house and stayed there wherefrom he continued his legendary medical practice. His day started at 7:30 in the morning from home visits and then continuing with chamber practice at his residence upto lunch (time varying on the number of patients in attendance). The same sequence followed in the 2nd half of the day.





Apart from seeing patients and prescribing them medicines, he used to perform various types of surgeries in his make shift chamber's operating room. His hands worked out miracles and his surgeries were so neat that many medical students used to come and observe him at work so that they could learn from him. He taught them with pleasure. He never got involved in any clinics or other types of medicine business. He never charged a patient twice for any number of subsequent visits.





Whole Dhaka became his fan as patients. Businessmen, politicians, professionals, bureaucrats and general people all were his patients. He was the family physician of Sher e Bangla. He also was physician to Suhrawardy, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (later Father of Nation Bangabandhu) and many others. Sportsmen and Artists were also amongst his clients. As discussed earlier, he was a left leaning politically conscious citizen. So he was close to many left leaders like Moni Singh, Mujaffar Ahmed, Mohammad Toaha, Oli Ahad and others.







They also consulted him for medical advice. In short he was a part and parcel of Dhaka society in those days. He used to read medical journals at intervals to remain up-to-date with recent developments in the field of medicine. His prescriptions were with detailed instructions of dosage, diet and lifestyle. In 1956/7 he visited China with a medical delegation to study their rural and public health, to implement suitable elements from their system in Pakistan. He was actively involved in Red Cross Society and St John's Ambulance. His social services were recognized by the Pakistan Government by decorating him with Tamgha e Quaid e Azam.





Everything was running fine when a sea of tragedy engulfed this great man. In 1965 both of his sons with their families were travelling by car from London to Dhaka as part of an adventurous holiday. They met a tragic accident near Ludhiana in Indian Punjab. It was a fatal one. He and his wife immediately rushed to Ludhiana to arrange for emergency surgeries and related treatment of their family members. Meantime 1965 war between India and Pakistan broke out. Words spread that Pakistani nationals are in the vicinity and Indian police came to interrogate them.





The hospital staff and the Doctor could satisfy them with their explanation of the misfortune. But Dr. Nandy did not feel comfortable at such an unknown place. So he transferred all his family members to Calcutta, so that they could transfer to Dhaka quickly at the earliest opportunity. Unfortunately the opportunity never came. His house and all properties were declared enemy property and his Tamgha could not save him from being a suspected pro Indian. He could not return to his beloved motherland.





He was then 55years of age and had lost everything he has earned so far in his illustrious life. Had no other option but to start his life anew. His wife Shanti Nandy's family association with Dooars came to play a role at this critical juncture of his life. They decided to settle in Jalpaiguri, a small town in comparison to Dhaka, maybe a little better equipped than Munshigonj. A man like him could not but prosper. He built his new career in Jalpaiguri as strong as it was in Dhaka. Became important and popular there as well. He was the President, IMA in Jalpaiguri for more than quarter of a century.





Incidentally, he was President of Pakistan Medical Association, Dhaka chapter too in his time at Dhaka. During Bangladesh Liberation War he and his family played a vital role in assisting our Muktijuddha. After Bangabandhu's release and return to Bangladesh, the Father of the Nation visited Calcutta when he offered Nandy Dada and his Boudi an honorable return to their motherland. But the family decided that it was too late in his life to start a new chapter once more. They stayed back in Jalpaiguri where they were feeling at ease by then. The legendary figure had a considerably long life of 95 years and breathed his last in Jalpaiguri in the year 2005. Thus we saw the setting of a sun who was a jewel in the crown of our motherland.





The galaxy of his descendents were and are mostly highly successful in life. They include politicians, academics, diplomats and other professionals in India and abroad. We wish success to all of them being children of our soil.



Reference





" Wikipedia





" Dr. Mondira Nandy Daughter of Dr Nandy.





" Dr. Abhijit Ray, a friend of mine practicing in Coachbehar, WB,India.





The writer is a travel enthusiast

and history buff

Leave Your Comments