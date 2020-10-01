The tragic plight of the Uighurs





The Uighurs are a Turkic people who primarily reside in Central Asia. The majority of the Uighurs are Muslims. The homeland of the Uighurs is known as "East Turkestan." In the present, East Turkestan falls within Chinese territory and China refers to the region as "Xinjiang." The province of Xinjiang makes up a sixth of the entire Chinese nation. The Uighur people remain one of the most persecuted communities in the world as China persists with its harsh reign over them.







Uighurs have been subjected to unlawful killings, violence, illegal detainment, restrictions on religious freedom, cultural marginalization, arbitrary arrests, and so on at the hands of Chinese state authorities. Until very recently, human rights abuses against the Uighur people were largely unknown and received minimal attention across the world. While Uighurs have been persecuted ever since the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the extent of oppression has reached alarming heights in recent times.







In the previous century, the Uighurs declared themselves an independent nation and remained so for a short period. In 1949, China seized complete control of the country. China labels Xinjiang as an autonomous region, but in reality, there is little autonomy for the Uighurs as the Chinese government rules East Turkestan with an iron fist. China is a one-party state and has been, since the establishment of the People's Republic in 1949, hostile to and intolerant of the practice of religion. It has also dealt with any form of dissent very harshly.





Since 2018, over one million Uighur people have been illegally detained in "re-education camps" in East Turkestan by Chinese authorities. The Uighur prisoners are held without any charges in what can be described as virtual concentration camps. Every inch of these camps are thoroughly guarded by Chinese security personnel with escape being practically impossible. In these camps, Chinese security forces make active efforts to indoctrinate the prisoners by forcing them to shout communist slogans, denounce their religion, and swear absolute allegiance to the Chinese nation. Prisoners are said to be poorly fed, kept in deplorable conditions, sexually abused, and subjected to beatings and other forms of torture.







In 2019, video footage appeared on the Internet which showed Uighur persons blindfolded and in shackles in the so-called re-education camps. Uighurs have been forcefully sterilized by Chinese authorities to control their birth-rate. Uighur culture and language are marginalized in favor of those of China. Members of the Chinese security forces have started living with Uighur families in order to spy on the latter, violating basic privacy rights. In 2014, certain government departments of Xinjiang prohibited employees from fasting in Ramadan.







People belonging to the Han Chinese ethnicity are given preferential treatment in employment by the Chinese government in Xinjiang, discriminating against the native Uighurs. Mosques, and Uighur cultural sites have been destroyed by China with the goal of erasing religion and local culture from the minds of the Uighur. There have been reports of Uighurs being used as forced labor in Xinjiang. The entire Uighur region is being subjected to a mass surveillance system with artificial intelligence, cameras, security checkpoints, etc. remaining in place all over the territory. The entire Xinjiang province can be described as a virtual prison.







China denies all allegations of state-sponsored repression and human rights violations in East Turkestan. China's government has stated that the purpose of the camps is to rehabilitate extremist elements in the Uighur region. There may be extremists among the Uighur, but that cannot justify such brutal oppression of innocent people. The overwhelming majority of the inmates of the camps do not have any charges against them.





The actions of China clearly show that its government is carrying out human rights abuses on a vast scale instead of taking necessary measures to combat extremism. China accuses Uighurs of being separatists who deny the Chinese nation. However, it was China who invaded East Turkestan and is currently occupying the whole region. It is for the native people of any land to decide their fate - in this case, whether to join China or have an independent state.







East Turkestan is home to vast mineral wealth such as oil and natural gas, and China has been accused of attempting to exploit such resources. Furthermore, China has prevented international human rights organizations to go to Xinjiang and assess the overall situation in the region. China's press freedom remains one of the worst in the world and its media and internet are thoroughly censored by the government. Hence, official claims and statements by China have little to no credibility.







China is currently the second-largest economy in the world. The country boasts one of the most powerful militaries on earth. Most countries have strong trade links with China and is reluctant to criticize it for its human rights violations. China's supreme might allows it to act without accountability. This has made it extremely difficult for Uighurs to establish their rights and achieve justice.













The writer is a freelance

columnist. He can be contacted

at The international community needs to do their best to shed light on the plight of the Uighurs. If people from across the globe are aware of the brutal human rights abuses on Uighurs, then a large number of people can rise together and demand rights for this oppressed community. With increasing international pressure, Chinese authorities might be compelled to ease their stranglehold on East Turkestan. The story of the Uighur is one major tragedy in the history of the human race.The writer is a freelancecolumnist. He can be contactedat [email protected]

Leave Your Comments