BAC workshop held with the vice-chancellors

A three-hour long workshop on Accreditation standards and criteria was held on Wednesday with the vice-chancellors of 35 public and private universities in Bangladesh.







The workshop was organized by Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) by using virtual platform accommodating the new normal. Professor Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman, BAC was the chair of the event while the honorable members of BAC MrIstiaque Ahmad, Professor Dr Md Golam Shahi Alam, Professor Dr Sanjoy Kumar Adhikary, Professor Dr SM Kabir were present as the resource person. Professor Dr SM Kabir presented the draft of ''Accreditation standards and criteria'' in the technical session of the workshop.







The workshop was anchored by Secretary of the Council Professor Dr AQM Shafiul Azam.

