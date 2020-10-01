Discussion on addressing SDGs in post-pandemic world on Oct 1



The Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) at NSU and the University of Sunshine Coast, Australia will jointly organise a webinar on October 1. The webinar, titled 'Build Back Better: How Bangladesh Can Address UN SDGs in a Post-Pandemic World?', will identify resources and support that are necessary to achieve the UN goals.







It will discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting major areas like food security, poverty, health and wellbeing, education, environment, and representative UN SDGs like SDG 1 (no poverty), SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG 3 (good health and wellbeing), SDG 4 (quality education), SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 10 (reduced inequality), SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), SDG 13 (climate action) and SDG 15 (life on land) from Bangladesh perspective, reports UNB.



Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Member, CPD Board of Trustees and Distinguished Fellow, CPD, Dr Sharif A. Mukul, Senior Research Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia, Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, Dr Salahuddin M. Aminuzzaman, Prof and Adviser, SIPG, NSU or Fellow, SIPG and the former Foreign Secretary, Dr Bulbul Siddiqi, Associate Prof, NSU, Dr Katherine Li, Adviser, CPS, NSU and Dr Tapan Sarker, Associate Professor, Griffith University will take part in the discussion.







The Covid-19 pandemic is impacting society and economics both in developed and developing countries with a substantial impact on the local environment. The progress towards UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is also impeded due to this pandemic, said the organisers.







While developed countries may expect a quick recovery and return to a neo-normal situation in a post-pandemic world, it is not quite certain how developing countries will respond to a changing global context, they said.







This pandemic, although expected to give a rise to a cleaner and greener global future that emphasises sustainable development, a circular economy, and investments in nature-based solutions, a clear roadmap is necessary to achieve these targets.





Leave Your Comments