Md Sabdar Ali Mollah, father of Hashem Reza, editor and publisher of the popular national daily Amar Sangbad passed away due to old age complications.







He breathed his last at his residence inb Kulgachhi union of Damurhuda Upazila of Chuadanga on Wednesday. He was 84 years old at the time of his death. Md Sabdar Ali Mollah was the second son of the late Mohammad Ali Mollah. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

