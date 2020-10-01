bKash provides ventilators to DMCH,DSH and BIHS

bKash, country's largest mobile financial service provider, donated 14 high flow oxygen ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital and installed oxygen plant at Diabetic Hospital (BIHS General Hospital), an



To make the COVID-19 treatment more effective and enhance the capacity of the hospitals, bKash, country's largest mobile financial service provider, has donated 14 high flow oxygen ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital and installed oxygen plant at Diabetic Hospital (BIHS General Hospital), an associate organization of BIRDEM.





bKash is providing continuous support to make the hospitals more efficient organizationally, in the treatment of COVID-19 and regular patients.





Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, Director of Dhaka Medical College received the ventilators on behalf of the organization on Wednesday, said a press release. Professor Dr Mohammod Shahidullah, Chairman, Management Board and Professor Dr Syed Shafi Ahmed Muaz, Director of Dhaka Shishu Hospital received the ventilators on behalf of their organization. Professor Dr AK Azad Khan, President of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS), inaugurated the oxygen plant set up by bKash at Diabetic Hospital.







Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash handed over the ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Dhaka Shishu Hospital and also were present at the inauguration of oxygen plant at Diabetic Hospital. Prior to this, bKash handed over 50 ventilators and around 650,000 emergency health toolkits donated by Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund in order to help people during pandemic.



bKash also provided food aid to 5,000 families under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS). At the same time, the organization also helped in the construction of Bidyanondo Foundation's hospital. More hospitals and organizations are going to come under this ongoing initiative of bKash. The MFS provider has taken these initiatives for the capacity building of healthcare services as part of social responsibility besides providing uninterrupted financial services.





