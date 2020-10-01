Apple announces release date for Billie's documentary





Apple has announced the release date for 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' documentary. The documentary will air in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021, reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Billie Eilish documentary was first announced in 2019 and was in the news for reportedly being made with a hefty budget of $25 million. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter dominated the most recent Grammy Awards with her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, winning best new artist, album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best pop vocal album. She is also behind the theme song for the latest 'James Bond' film, 'No Time to Die'.



Leave Your Comments