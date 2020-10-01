'Miss Sherlock' actor Yuko Takeuchi found dead at home





Award-winning Japanese actor Yuko Takeuchi, has been found dead at her home in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Sunday, according to various Japanese news sources. She was 40 years old. According to The Japan Times, The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation and suspects that Takeuchi committed suicide. It was reported in the same article that Takeuchi's husband, 35-year-old actor Taiki Nakabayashi, found her in a bedroom in the apartment around 2:00am, local time, according to the sources. No suicide note has been found. She was sent to a hospital where she was confirmed dead, the sources added. Takeuchi has received a number of film awards over her career, including the Japanese Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for three years in a row from 2004 to 2007, according to her official website. She was also well-known for her role as the female Japanese Sherlock Holmes in HBO's 'Miss Sherlock' and had a brief role in 1998 horror film 'Ringu'.





