Second phase of Tigers' training from today

Bangladesh cricket team are all set to start the second phase of their training inside the bio-secure bubble from today after a four-day break, BCB chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed on Wednesday.







Tigers' practice will return to the home of cricket at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The practice will start at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. Earlier on Wednesday, their fourth step of corona test was completed. The Tiger administration has tested the corona of about 100 people, including cricketers, coaching staff and support staff of the national team and under-19 team. Those who are negative will start their training and bio-secure bubble from Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon from today for 15 days. They will take part three warm-up matches by the time.







"The second phase of the training will begin from tomorrow (today). The national team players and the U-19 squad were tested today (yesterday) for coronavirus. Depending on the results, from tomorrow (today) the national team will start their training and bio-secure bubble from Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon while the U-19s will be staying at BKSP," Debashish said in a BCB press release.





Earlier, BCB President Nazmul Hassan on Monday said Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour for a three-match Test series is postponed. Tigers' Sri Lanka tour postponement opened the door for domestic cricket as BCB Chief said cricketers will now prepare to resume domestic cricket. Before that, the members of the national team will play two or three-day matches among them.







Keeping Sri Lanka tour in mind, BCB did everything positive. The bubble was created on September 20, and a residential training camp was kicked off on September 21. But since the tour was uncertain, BCB decided to allow the cricketers to break the bubble and meet their family. The decision came to keep the players mentally fresh.





Total 26 cricketers were supposed to join in the first phase but Covid kept 11 cricketers in isolation due to caution as it was not possible for everyone to practice together at that stage.



For three days in a row, 16 cricketers did practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The team was under bio-secure bubble at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon. Among 27, total 25 cricketers took part in the last day practice on September 27. Only Saif Hasan and Abu Jayed Rahi could not join. Pacer Rahi could not attend due to corona attack while Saif did not join due to personal reasons.











