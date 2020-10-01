icddr,b gets first Bangladeshi ED in 60 yrs



The International Board of Trustees of icddr,b, formerly known as the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh, has appointed Dr.Tahmeed Ahmed as its new Executive Director.





He is the first Bangladeshi in the 60-year history of the organisation to assume the position of Executive Director, said a press release on Wednesday. Dr Tahmeed Ahmed will take over his new assignment on February 1, 2021, succeeding Dr John Clemens who has served as Executive Director from 2013.

